Hong Kong’s iconic bun scrambling festival on Cheung Chau will return in May for the first time in three years with the city on the path to post-Covid normality. The government revealed on Friday that the finale of the Bun Carnival would be held at the scenic outlying island on the night of May 26, with recruitment of candidates to begin on Monday. The chosen bun: man on verge of winning scramble’s ‘King of Kings’ The event used to attract tens of thousands of visitors, who thronged the island to witness climbers scale a bamboo tower decorated with white plastic buns. The buns earn the competitors points, with those nearest the top scoring highest. The climber with the highest score within a stipulated time limit wins the finale. The festival used to accompany the piu sik , or “floating colour” parade, with children dressing up as famous city figures and carried down the island’s main street on stools. The activities mark part of a traditional Taoist Chinese practice dating back to the late Qing dynasty, held annually to honour the God of the Sea. The bun festival was last held in 2020 after the pandemic emerged.