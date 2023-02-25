When Terry Ku Wai-lung ventured to Guangzhou to explore his multimillion dollar business idea four years ago, the university graduate from Hong Kong initially faced more challenges than success due to the myriad of different legal and commercial requirements. Little did he know at the time that his university fellow Terence Chan Yin-hon, who founded a platform for young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, would help him realise his dream. Ku, 35, is the owner of King Kong Mini Storage, a digitalised mini-storage company valued at HK$100 million (US$12.7 million), with more than 70 branches across various mainland cities including Shenzhen, Chengdu and Beijing. “Mini-storage is a popular concept in Hong Kong. For residents in Guangzhou, it sounds familiar as they often hear about it through ads in Hong Kong’s TV channels. But their mini-storage market was lagging behind,” Ku said. “With rental and home prices going up and the shrinking size of new homes in Guangzhou, I realised there would be demand for mini-storage.” Ku said advanced digital logistics developments in Guangzhou fuelled the success of his business. “People can start renting a storage space with just a phone call. The management of the space has also become much more efficient.” But Ku, who had a starting sum of HK$200,000, struggled to navigate the different requirements of running a business on the mainland, such as getting licenses and acquiring social insurance. The problems were later resolved with the help of the Hong Kong and Macau Youth Association founded by Chan, who is also a graduate of Chinese University and lived opposite Ku’s dorm while he was studying for a bachelor’s degree. The non-profit association, set up in October 2019 and supported by the Guangzhou government, encourages young people from Hong Kong and Macau to create start-ups on the mainland by offering them free office space, low utility fees and accounting services. Fees for a small-sized start-up can be less than HK$2,000 per month, but the free accounting services are no longer available six months after its set up. The association’s headquarters, a more than 2,500 sq m co-working space inside a commercial building on Tianhe Road, is now home to more than 115 companies, including online pharmacies, interior design, counselling service, academic tours and cafes selling creative desserts. Chan, a fine arts student-turned-equity investor, said the abundance of opportunities had inspired him to switch to the mainland market in 2018. “I tried starting my own business in Hong Kong after graduation but I only got to present my project ideas twice a month at most, but [in Guangzhou] I had four to five opportunities a week,” the 34 year-old said. But he said the decision to uproot their lives in Hong Kong was not easy without family support, adding the headquarters had allowed young people from the city to gather, exchange ideas and form a community supporting each other’s daily lives on the mainland. Ku said he was lucky to have the support of his wife and their three-year-old daughter, enrolled in an international kindergarten in Guangzhou. Chan said: “We hope that by doing our best and becoming role models, more young people will be inspired to try.” An example he cited was a partnership between young designers from Hong Kong and mainland companies specialising in products promoting national intangible heritage. Race for innovation: a peek into Hong Kong’s secret technology weapon “One of the companies was put on the national list, where state leaders would pick their products as national gifts to other countries,” he said. “In fact, the first lady [Peng Liyuan] picked a designer product [from the company] as a gift for the first lady of Thailand.” Beijing unveiled the Greater Bay Area Development Plan in February 2019, outlining its vision to create a new economic powerhouse by linking Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities. Through collaboration and exchanges, the cities are expected to work together to transform the region into a global innovation and technology hub. On Thursday, Hong Kong’s leader John Lee Ka-chiu met his counterparts in Guangdong province, securing their support to deepen collaboration on talent, innovation and financial services. But the idea of further integration with the mainland has received a lukewarm response from many in Hong Kong since 2019, when students from major universities also participated in massive anti-government protests triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. How 2 Hong Kong doctors turned chats about faeces into a biotech start-up It was in the same year that Chan founded the platform. Asked how he felt, he said: “I felt heartache. Putting aside the differences in political views, the legal system and the rule of law are the most treasurable aspects of Hong Kong.” “Now I live and invest on the mainland and realise that many people choose to do business or hope their companies get listed in Hong Kong because of its rule of law. Without it, the city will lose its competitiveness.” Chan, now an election committee member, tasked with selecting the city’s leader in the sector of representatives of associations of Hong Kong residents on the mainland, said he would continue urging authorities to introduce more supportive measures for young entrepreneurs.