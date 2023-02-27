Tourists snap a picture in front of the Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘We are so lucky’: tourists, residents in Macau enjoy first day outdoors without masks, but warn Hong Kong could lose lustre under extended policy

  • Macau axes outdoor mask mandate on Monday, but wearing face coverings still required on public transport and at care homes, healthcare facilities
  • Hong Kong microbiologist says city can scrap mask mandate at any time given population’s high levels of hybrid immunity against Covid-19

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen in Macauand Emily Hung in Hong Kong

Updated: 12:36pm, 27 Feb, 2023

