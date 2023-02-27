A revitalised Hong Kong immigration scheme targeting investors with huge capital is unlike an initiative by regional rival Singapore and aims to entice some of the world’s wealthiest 5 per cent to back its top industries, the city’s finance chief has said. Offering a glimpse into the rationale behind the return of the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme, which featured in last Wednesday’s budget reveal, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po made the remarks on Monday at the South China Morning Post’s Redefining Hong Kong Series conference. Asked how Hong Kong’s revamped scheme would compete with Singapore’s policy as it planned to increase the investment threshold from the old one of HK$10 million (US$1.27 million), Chan said the initiative was not for everyone and hoped to entice the “top 5 per cent wealthy people”. The financial secretary said the revitalised scheme would introduce a higher threshold than Singapore’s minimum investment level of S$2.5million (US$1.85 million). A dedicated task force had also been established to come up with requirements for potential applicants to “set aside some of their money to invest into sectors that we want to promote”, he added, citing the city’s innovation and technology start-ups as an example. While concrete details for the scheme have yet to be announced, Chan last week ruled out investment in properties as an option. The pathway was allowed under the scheme’s previous iteration, which was introduced in 2013 and scrapped a year later, with such applicants able to receive permanent residency. “This time around, we specifically say that the investments in properties would not be included so that this money probably will go to other financial assets,” he said. Hong Kong’s Paul Chan dismisses fiscal discipline fears over infrastructure bonds In comparison, regional rival Singapore offers permanent residency to those interested in starting a business or investing in the city state under its Global Investor Programme. Eligible candidates must possess at least a three-year business or entrepreneurial track record and invest a minimum of S$2.5 million in a new business or into expanding an existing operation. Applicants can also receive residency by investing in an approved fund that supports Singapore-based companies. During the conference, Chan also said the Hong Kong government was looking at other ways to diversify the city’s economy by backing a wide variety of investment projects, as well as issuing different bond types. Is finance chief making right bets for Hong Kong and passing buck on higher taxes? Asked if the new financial budget was “tightening the purse strings or investing in the future”, the theme of the event, Chan answered: “Yes and no.” The financial secretary explained the government had taken measures such as capping the civil service’s headcount due to fiscal pressure and external economic uncertainties. “But we are also conscious of the obligation of the government, that is to strive for the well-being of the people in managing our public finance,” he added.