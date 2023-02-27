Hong Kong’s gross domestic product contracted by 3.5 per cent in 2022, but the government is confident of a rebound this year Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s exports fall by 36.7 per cent in January, marking biggest monthly drop in 70 years
- Total value of exports for January reach HK$290.9 billion, according to Census and Statistics Department
- In same month, imports fall by 30.2 per cent over year earlier to hit HK$316.3 billion
