Hong Kong’s gross domestic product contracted by 3.5 per cent in 2022, but the government is confident of a rebound this year Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s exports fall by 36.7 per cent in January, marking biggest monthly drop in 70 years

  • Total value of exports for January reach HK$290.9 billion, according to Census and Statistics Department
  • In same month, imports fall by 30.2 per cent over year earlier to hit HK$316.3 billion

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 5:03pm, 27 Feb, 2023

