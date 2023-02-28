Mask businesses worry about their future after authorities end the face covering requirement. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Is Hong Kong’s mask industry doomed? Businesses consider closing, with some hoping to expand into global market after scrapping of rule

  • Industry representatives expect significant drop in price of masks from March onwards
  • ‘The company’s future business direction is currently under discussion,’ says one manufacturer

Laura Westbrook and Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 7:03pm, 28 Feb, 2023

