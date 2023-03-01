Hong Kong is giving away half a million airline tickets to boost tourism. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Online users kept waiting for hours on airline website as Hong Kong ticket giveaway begins
- Hong Kong Airlines website paralysed by surge in visitor traffic as carrier rolled out 6,000 round-trip ‘zero-dollar’ tickets to Hong Kong from Bangkok, Hanoi and Manila
- Lucky draw part of the city’s ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign, which will give away at least 500,000 airline tickets, with the first round targeting Southeast Asian markets
