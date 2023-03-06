From banking to fortune-telling, some Hong Kong businesses have finally had a taste of stronger sales due to the gradual return of big spenders from mainland China after three years of fewer customers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But representatives from an array of sectors admitted more time was needed for business to make a full recovery following the resumption of normal travel over the border on February 6. More than 1.1 million mainland visitors arrived in Hong Kong in February, up sharply from the 280,525 recorded a month earlier. Hong Kong leader eyes ‘joint tour’ market with Macau, multi-city travel in bay area Janet Pang, HSBC’s head of distribution, wealth and personal banking in Hong Kong, said the lender’s daily average number of counter transactions by mainland customers doubled in February over the previous month. “The number of hotline inquiries about account openings also doubled for the same period, alongside a significant rise in the number of meetings and transactions conducted face to face with our relationship managers,” she said. According to the banking giant, an internal survey found that about 60 per cent of mainlanders who planned to visit Hong Kong after the border reopening identified an interest in personal banking and wealth management services as their main reason for travel. Sally Liu, deputy general manager of Bank of China’s personal banking and wealth management department in Hong Kong, said the average daily number of cross-border clients who opened an account had hit 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after the border reopened. Standard Chartered also reported more interest from clients north of the border in insurance products. The bank said “new business generated by mainland clients purchasing bancassurance products in February … has already jumped back to the pre-Covid level”. Property companies also reported a bounce in business. Centaline Property Agency co-founder Shih Wing-ching said the company recorded a 10 per cent profit in February, the first in 10 months as sales jumped 40 per cent compared with the month before due to a surge in the number of mainland homebuyers and rising investor confidence. “We all feel very happy because it’s not easy to reap a profit these days,” Shih told the Post. “Apart from the influx of mainland customers, the reopening of the city’s border with the mainland has also boosted investor confidence.” Transactions in the property market increased by 34.8 per cent month over month to 5,969 deals, the highest level since June 2022, statistics released by Centaline showed. The total value of transactions also surged 35.1 per cent month over month to HK$43.9 billion (US$5.59 billion), the highest since August 2022. ‘Cheap and tacky’: ‘Hello Hong Kong’ tourism campaign panned by advertising experts Shih said mainland clients accounted for 10 per cent of homebuyers in the city, compared with only 1 to 2 per cent last year, with most purchasing properties valued at HK$20 million or above. “There have also been cases of people who bought a property at over HK$50 million or even more than HK$100 million,” he said. “At present, it’s only a short-term rebound from the rising momentum. But it needs sustainable economic growth to really boost the property market and enhance the spending power of prospective homebuyers.” Feng shui master Yuen Yu-fu, whose clients include tycoon Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, and former first lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, said his business had gone up by more than 50 per cent after the return of mainland clients. Yuen charges between tens of thousands of Hong Kong dollars and more than HK$1 million, depending on the type and duration of the service. ‘We’re just earning a living’: parallel trading returns to Hong Kong border town “Before the pandemic I had about eight wealthy mainland clients every month who sought my fortune-telling or feng shui advice, but that was reduced to zero during the pandemic,” he said. “With the border reopening, they made bookings or came to me to seek my service again.” Yuen said most of his mainland clients were happy to pay more to express their appreciation. “There have been times I helped my mainland clients to examine the feng shui of their housing projects on the mainland and they ended up giving me a housing unit as a reward for my service,” he said. A spokesman for Trinity Medical Centre, a medical service provider, said the business expected an increase in profits in the next few months as inquiries and bookings from mainland customers climbed. “Although our business has increased, it has not yet been able to catch up to the level before the epidemic,” he said. China border reopening could be 2023 driver as HSBC, Standard Chartered report results The spokesman said mainland patients mostly used the centre for health checks and vaccinations, which could cost up to tens of thousands of dollars, as they had more confidence in Hong Kong’s medical services than what was available back home. “Since the Comirnaty bivalent vaccine can be self-paid, we have received a lot of inquiries and appointments from mainland customers,” he said, referring to BioNTech jabs. Beauty and Fitness Professional General Union chairwoman Amy Hui Wai-fung said business in the sector had rebounded to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. “Mainlanders like to come to Hong Kong for beauty treatments because we have an array of hi-tech beauty equipment providing a variety of beauty treatments for patrons,” she said.