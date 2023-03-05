Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged Beijing would support Hong Kong’s economic growth and maintain its long-term prosperity as he highlighted the promotion of the Greater Bay Area as part of efforts to ensure the global financial centre was “set to thrive” while delivering his final work report on Sunday. The outgoing leader also underscored the need to uphold the constitutional order in Hong Kong and the principle of patriots administering local affairs, after noting Beijing had exercised effective jurisdiction over the city with the enactment of the national security law and the reform of its electoral system. Li said the “one country, two systems” governing policy should be “fully, faithfully, and resolutely” implemented with a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong. “We should remain committed to law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macau and ensure that constitutional order in the two regions is upheld as stipulated in China’s constitution and the Basic Laws of the two regions, and that Hong Kong and Macau are administered by patriots,” he told the opening of the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, in the capital. Li’s speech was welcomed by delegates and political analysts as a sign that residents should feel confident the city could expand its economy in new directions given Beijing’s vow of increased support. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu was seated in the third row behind President Xi Jinping, and Lee joined his hands in a traditional greeting after the state leader waved at him at the end of the session, a rare move deemed an acknowledgement from the most powerful man in the country during its highest-profile, most politically symbolic event. Li pledged Beijing would support the two cities’ economic growth, maintain their long-term prosperity and stability, and improve the livelihood of their residents. He also highlighted “fresh progress” made in the financial centre. “We have ensured that Hong Kong has entered a new stage in which it has restored order and is set to thrive,” he said. “We promoted the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and supported Hong Kong and Macau in developing their economies, improving living standards, responding to Covid-19 and maintaining stability.” Hong Kong officials, veteran politicians and analysts said Li’s work report signalled the central government had set economic growth as the city’s main task for the year with the return of social stability following the chaos of the anti-government protests that erupted in 2019. Beijing imposed the national security law the following year and overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021 to ensure only “patriots” held power. Writing on his Facebook page, city leader Lee said his administration would strive to expand the local economy by seizing opportunities offered by the bay area blueprint, the Belt and Road Initiative and the country’s latest five-year development plan. “The Hong Kong government is grateful for the central government’s staunch support,” he wrote. “It will remain committed to the letter and spirit of the one country, two systems policy and make the most of the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong, in a bid to speed up the city’s economic development, to improve residents’ life and to boost Hong Kong’s international competitiveness.” The bay area is a national-level development blueprint that lays out strategies to unite nine Guangdong provincial cities with Hong Kong and Macau into an economic powerhouse and innovation and technology hub. Li has mentioned the plan in each of his work reports since its first inclusion in 2017. The bay area was also highlighted in the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Saturday, when top political adviser Wang Yang called for Hong Kong’s active participation to speed up development of the plan. The Belt and Road Initiative is an economic framework designed to connect China with economies in East Asia and Europe. Hong Kong delegates urged to take more active role in developing Greater Bay Area Zheng Yanxiong, the head of the central government’s liaison office, attended a meeting with Hong Kong NPC deputies to discuss the work report on Sunday afternoon. Zheng said Hong Kong should make the most of the advantages offered by the one country, two systems policy, stressing that only through firmly upholding the “one country” could the “two systems” function properly and bring about benefits for the city. He also stressed his office would continue to support the city in maintaining its common law system to foster greater links with jurisdictions in developed countries, while also helping Hong Kong to raise its international profile and maximise its attraction to foreign investors, customers and innovators through arts and culture. Hong Kong’s No 2 official Eric Chan Kwok-ki said Li’s report made it clear the city should develop its economy in the post-pandemic era and the local government was confident in uniting society to realise the goal. “I believe different sectors in Hong Kong will work closely with the government to attract investment and talent, as well as to solve deep-rooted problems in housing, poverty and medical care,” the chief secretary wrote on social media. In delivering his budget last month, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po unveiled an array of proposals to further tap into national development goals, such as through expanding the city’s digital economy, with an artificial intelligence supercomputing centre a critical part of that vision. Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole member of the NPC Standing Committee, said he believed the central government would provide additional support for the city’s growth. “I would like the Hong Kong public to pay particular attention to the central government’s vow to unswervingly support the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and to attract more foreign investment,” said Tam, referring to two key priorities Li listed in his report. Beijing’s top Hong Kong office to report directly to Communist Party leaders CPPCC member Henry Tang Ying-yen described Li’s pledges as a shot in the arm for Hong Kong’s economy. “The country has vowed to double down on its efforts to attract foreign investment, and Hong Kong can tap into that as the city is an international financial hub,” he said. Tang added he planned to propose that the central government ease mainland China’s investment rules for overseas entities, including lowering the entry threshold under the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP) mechanism. As of the end of 2021, there were 122 Hong Kong-funded QFLP enterprises in the Qianhai economic zone, managing funds totalling 40 billion yuan, according to government data. Lau Siu-kai, a consultant at the semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies think tank, noted how statements on the financial centre in the annual work reports had evolved in recent years, shifting from an emphasis on order to prosperity and from politics to economy. “That’s the reason why wordings on Hong Kong have been shortened in the report,” Lau said. “The foundation for fully and faithfully implementing the one country, two systems has been made as Hong Kong was now administered by patriots.” He added: “Now it’s the Hong Kong government’s turn to enhance patriots capability to govern and develop Hong Kong.” Veteran political observer James Sung Lap-kung, of the Hong Kong Progress and Perfection Research Institute, agreed. “I think the central government has been positive on Hong Kong’s political environment,” he said. “You see Xi waved to Lee. That’s rarely seen in previous NPC meetings. That shows the Chinese leader’s recognition of Lee and Hong Kong.” He also argued Beijing had high expectations that Hong Kong would attract more foreign investment to the mainland, calling Lee’s Middle East visit a good starting point.