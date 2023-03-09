Hong Kong rail giant the MTR Corporation on Thursday posted profits of HK$9.8 billion (US$1.25 billion) for 2022, up 2.9 per cent from the previous year, disguising a sharp downturn in earnings from its recurrent business which took a hit from the city’s fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. Recurrent earnings – from transport operations, and station commercial and property rental businesses – were dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic, with profits down 91.3 per cent year on year to HK$157 million in 2022. CEO Jacob Kam Chak-pui saw light at the end of the tunnel in terms of getting operations back on track. “Stepping into 2023, society is gradually returning to normal … transport demand by local passengers and visitors is increasing gradually,” he said. “In the next year, the MTR Corporation will have been serving Hong Kong for 45 years. We will continue to invest into replacing and upgrading railway assets as well as building new railway lines to support the future development of Hong Kong.” Hong Kong’s MTR Corp posts HK$4.73 billion profits for half year, up 77 per cent He added that in a decade or so, the corporation would plough HK$100 billion into new projects under the Railway Development Strategy 2014 and other schemes. The company’s directors proposed a final dividend of 89 HK cents per share, down 12.7 per cent from HK$1.02 previously, taking the full-year amount to HK$1.31, or 3.2 per cent higher than in 2021. Earlier this year, cross-border travel between Hong Kong and mainland China fully resumed, including the return of the city’s high-speed rail link, after three years of Covid-19 entry curbs. The rail giant said revenue climbed 1.3 per cent to HK$47.8 billion in 2022 from a year earlier. Its net profit included HK$10.5 billion from property development, which was 12.2 per cent higher than in 2021. The loss from fair value measurement of investment properties widened 49.3 per cent to HK$810 million. MTR commuters can use Shenzhen Metro app to pay for Hong Kong rides Property development gains were largely generated from projects such as Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. Passenger numbers during the second half of 2022 increased amid a winding down of the city’s fifth coronavirus wave and the later easing of restrictions on businesses and international travel. But MTR ridership throughout the entire year dropped 6 per cent from 2021 to 1.3 billion. Transport operations posted a loss of HK$4.7 billion, compared with a deficit of HK$4.2 billion in 2021. In 2020, the MTR Corp lost money for the first time since its listing two decades ago, posting a deficit of HK$4.8 billion as it reeled from the effects of the 2019 social unrest and the economic ravages of Covid-19. Hong Kong government panel to oversee MTR review after high-profile incidents But the rail giant is expected to remain on track for a full recovery after the high-speed rail resumed short-haul services to Guangzhou and Shenzhen in January. Express rail services from Hong Kong to Beijing and other long-haul destinations on the mainland will fully return on April 1, while trains to three locations in Guangdong province will resume on March 11. A review of the railway’s fare adjustment mechanism is also under way and expected to conclude during the first half of this year.