Hong Kong residents and new arrivals under admission schemes can receive the latest batch of consumption vouchers from mid-April, with the handouts expected to speed up the recovery of the post-Covid economy, the city’s finance chief has said. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Friday said it was “appropriate” to give out the vouchers as the city was still on the path to economic recovery. “Although our economy is recovering, we need to consolidate the economy. Residents and small-and-medium enterprises have been under great pressure over the past three years under Covid-19,” he told a press conference. ‘Hong Kong’s Octopus to invest millions in technology, consumption voucher offers’ He added that the city’s campaign to boost domestic consumption through local dining festivals and amusement events, known as “Happy Hong Kong”, would launch next month. Chan said he hoped residents would take the opportunity to spend more and enjoy themselves. Eligible Hong Kong residents will receive HK$5,000 (US$636) under this year’s scheme, with a first round of HK$3,000 to be disbursed from April 16. But residents could only use whichever payment scheme they had registered to collect the previous round, Chan said. The six payment platform providers enrolled in the scheme are Octopus, Bank of China’s BoC Pay, HSBC’s PayMe, AlipayHK, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK. AlipayHK is owned by Ant Group, which is an affiliate company of Alibaba Group Holding, the Chinese conglomerate which owns the South China Morning Post. Newcomers arriving in the city under various work and talent schemes, as well as study programmes, will also each receive a voucher worth HK$2,500. The first instalment of HK$1,500 will be handed out from April 16. Hong Kong retail sales rise 0.2 per cent, expert says e-voucher effect falling Unveiled last month during Chan’s budget speech , the scheme is part of efforts to ramp up the city’s economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. Insiders earlier said they expected the plan to cost the government around HK$33 billion and boost Hong Kong’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.6 per cent. During last month’s budget reveal, the finance minister expressed concerns the recovery process could be “fragile” and had to be “consolidated”, with the vouchers serving as a “helping hand” for those struggling to make ends meet. But the value of this year’s sweeteners has been halved to HK$5,000, with Chan explaining the reduced amount was the most authorities could offer given the tough economic situation and the government’s financial status. The minister had estimated that Hong Kong would record a deficit of HK$54.4 billion for the next financial year. Hong Kong issues new round of consumption vouchers – but don’t expect too much The consumption voucher scheme was first rolled out in 2021, with eligible residents each receiving e-coupons worth HK$5,000. Under the city’s fifth coronavirus wave last year, the amount was doubled to HK$10,000 to encourage spending to support the hard-hit local economy. Additional reporting by Edith Lin