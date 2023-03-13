Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged support for Hong Kong’s economic development as he said the city’s long-term prosperity and stability was “inseparable” from the building of a strong country and called on it to integrate into the nation’s overall development. Speaking at the closing ceremony of China’s top legislature at the “two sessions”, Xi also called for the advancing of the “one country, two systems” governing principle. Hong Kong leader pledges to gain more support from Beijing as he heads to capital In a keynote speech, the first he has delivered since being elected unanimously to an unprecedented third term last week, Xi made a special mention of the role of Hong Kong and Macau. “We must firmly advance the practice of one country, two systems and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland,” he said at the Great Hall of the People. “Promoting the building of a strong country is inseparable from the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau. “We must comprehensively, accurately and unswervingly implement the principles of one country, two systems, ‘Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong’, ‘Macau people governing Macau,’ and a high degree of autonomy.” He also pledged to support the economic development and improvement of people’s livelihoods in Hong Kong and Macau, saying the two special administrative regions should better integrate into the overall national development. Xi Jinping says new policy is crucial for stronger army and nation Immediately after his mention of one country, two systems, he moved to touch on Taiwan, stressing adherence to the party’s “holistic strategy in the new era” to resolve the issue of the self-rule island. “[We] resolutely oppose interference by external forces and separatist activities for ‘Taiwan independence’, and unswervingly advance the process of reunification of the motherland,” he said. More to follow...