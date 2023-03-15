Pet insurance policies for dogs of the same age and breed varied by more than HK$12,000 (US$1,529) a year in some cases, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has found. Lui Wing-cheong, the Consumer Council’s research and testing committee vice-chairwoman, said on Wednesday the biggest difference was for an eight-year-old Alaskan malamute, where quotes ranged from HK$4,798 to HK$17,352 – 2.6 times more than the cheapest price. The survey, which examined the costs for six popular dogs and cats, also discovered premiums could vary from about HK$3,500 to over HK$12,000 for animals of the same age and breed. The comparison covered six dog and cat breeds popular in Hong Kong. The other dogs were the poodle and shiba inu and the cats were the British shorthair, domestic shorthair and ragdoll. Quotes were sought for animals aged one, five and eight. The council survey, carried out in January, looked at 23 pet insurance policies from seven insurance companies by simulating online purchases. The survey did not find significant differences in premiums for cat breeds although there were some differences for cats of different ages. The watchdog said consumers should pay attention to the scope of coverage and items covered and go through the small print in policies. Hong Kong cat burglars hunted by police after kitty reunited with owner “Five plans only covered veterinary consultations and prescribed drugs, while surgical-related or hospitalisation expenses were not covered, thus the premiums were relatively low,” Lui explained. “Some plans covered the use of prosthesis under clinical and surgical expenses, while others excluded such costs. Most plans covered the cost of hospitalisation of no fewer than 12 consecutive hours, but some only covered the cost of overnight hospitalisation, which means the stay must be beyond midnight.” The council said 20 of the 23 policies covered third party liability ranging from HK$300,000 to HK$3 million. Third party liability covers items like compensation and costs from accidental injury or damage claims caused by the policyholder’s pets. Pet insurance policies also usually have deductibles, where the pet owner is responsible for paying part of the costs after a claim is made. Contaminants found in nearly half of dried meat samples tested: Hong Kong watchdog Depending on the policy’s maximum payout and sublimits, a policyholder may end up paying more than the deductible amount, similar to how individual health insurance policies for humans work. The watchdog found medical coverage in 20 of the 23 plans had quite diverse deductible ratios, ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, and that 10 of them used a fixed percentage to calculate deductibles. Deductibles could vary from 10 per cent to 30 per cent if the insured pets received treatment at network clinics or at other registered vets not on the approved list. “The council reminds pet owners to check if the clinic is on the list before visiting with their pets, understand how deductibles are calculated for different plans, and contact their insurance providers if necessary to avoid going over budget due to a heavier liability than expected when they make a claim,” Lui said.