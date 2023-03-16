Hundreds of travellers were stranded at the departure hall of Hong Kong’s airport after computer services broke down at about 5am on Thursday. EGL Tours executive director Steve Huen Kwok-chuen told the Post that the breakdown had affected departing passengers and services at the immigration hall. Computer systems serving airlines – primarily city flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways – between aisles A to D went down at about 5am, leading to check-in services shifting to aisle F, he said. Other services at the southern section of the immigration hall had also broken down, Huen added. At least three departing Cathay flights headed for Nanjing, Taipei and Bangkok were delayed by about 15 minutes. The Post has contacted the Airport Authority for comment. More to follow ...