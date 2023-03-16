Hong Kong’s jobless rate dropped further to 3.3 per cent between December 2022 and February this year, marking the 11th consecutive monthly decline and indicating the city is on track to return to post-Covid normality. The unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points from the rolling three-month period from November to January, with 115,700 people out of work, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Thursday. Total employment shrank by 0.3 per cent to 3.65 million people for the latest three-month stretch. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said the unemployment and underemployment situation showed further improvement during the latest period. “The labour market conditions should improve further in the near term alongside the continued return of economic activities to normality and the rebound in inbound tourism,” he said in a statement. The underemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 1.3 per cent in the December to February period. The number of underemployed fell by 4,200 to 47,900. Economy set to rebound if Covid situation stabilises: Hong Kong finance chief The jobless rate declined across almost all major sectors, with a notable decrease in the retail, transport, arts, entertainment and recreation sectors. The unemployment rate for the retail sector improved by 0.3 percentage points to 3.9 per cent, while the figure for the food and drink sector fell by 0.1 percentage points to 4.8 per cent.