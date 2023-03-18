Some Hong Kong Disneyland annual pass holders are renting out their memberships for a profit amid the resumption of post-pandemic travel, triggering a stern warning by the resort that law enforcement will be contacted over any misuse. The theme park issued a statement on Thursday to clarify that anyone who is not the registered cardholder of a Magic Access membership is strictly prohibited from enjoying the benefits of the pass. It also said cardholders were not entitled to use the membership for commercial purposes. “Hong Kong Disneyland will handle such abuses very seriously and will contact the law enforcement authorities if there is any suspected case of fraud or illegal conduct,” the resort cautioned. Online discussions were sparked after a video clip went viral on Douyin, the mainland Chinese version of social media platform Tik Tok, on Tuesday featuring a mainland influencer touting his experience of enjoying the Disneyland resort in the city for only HK$100 (US$12.74) by renting a Magic Access concessionary pass from its holder. While many internet users in both Hong Kong and the mainland have decried the influencer’s action, the saga has also revealed the proliferation of annual pass rental offers on online retail platforms in the city and across the border. The Post found about 20 offers for Magic Access pass rental on local online retail platform Carousell, where use of the silver or gold membership would cost an average of HK$100 a day with a refundable HK$500 deposit for the card and another HK$50 per rental. Hong Kong Disneyland banks on mainland Chinese for a happy new year Around 10 offers were also found on mainland social media platform Xiaohongshu with similar prices. In some cases membership cards could be picked up in the city or in Shenzhen. Currently, a general admission ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland costs HK$639 on weekdays, rising to HK$699 on weekends and HK$759 on public holidays. All vendors on Carousell stated a required gender for customers to match the photo and name of the cardholder of each Magic Access card. Some added appearance requirements, such as glasses, hairstyle length or specified an age range. Three vendors on the platform contacted by a Post reporter posing as a customer said the amusement park’s entrance checks were often lax, as no personal details were checked while visitors could choose to keep their masks on. “They won’t check [your identity]. They will just glance at you – just walk in confidently and you’ll be fine,” one vendor offering up to two cards for women aged 16 to 25 said. “I would say they will glance at the card, and then glance at you,” the vendor added. The female vendor told the Post that she first began lending their pass to friends, before renting it out successfully to four clients. Woman held for allegedly selling fake discounted tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland Another offered to check the customer’s hairstyle to ensure it matched the one on the membership card photo. “[I’ve rented the card] six times, all successfully. If you’re really afraid and don’t mind, you could send me your hairstyle for a check. I will judge [the similarity] afterwards,” said a vendor offering a membership card to men in their twenties. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said staff could refuse admission and deny membership benefits to visitors whose identity, age or eligibility could not be verified. Magic Access card holders could also have their memberships revoked if the theme park discovered unauthorised or commercial uses of their concessionary passes. Hong Kong jobseekers hoping to make their dreams come true flock to Disneyland Police declined to comment whether they had received reports on theme park visitors trying to gain entry with another person’s access pass. A spokesman for Carousell told the Post the online platform was not in a position to enforce third-party agreements between Hong Kong Disneyland and the owners of the concessionary passes, but reports of potentially illegal transactions would be reviewed within 24 hours with investigation and possible further action to follow.