Consular officials, as well as representatives from multinational companies and business groups, have embarked on a five-day trip to the Greater Bay Area organised by China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong to boost confidence in the country’s economic recovery. The bay area refers to Beijing’s ambitious initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine southern Chinese cities into an economic powerhouse by 2035. The delegation departed the city following a ceremony on Sunday, led by Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, and will tour Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou and Zhuhai before returning on Thursday. According to the commissioner’s office, those attending the launch event included more than 30 consul generals or their representatives, as well as top executives from nearly 20 business chambers and 17 multinational companies. Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah was also in attendance. The office said the event was a “trip of confidence and vitality”, with the delegation to experience the “booming” development pace of cities in the bay area, describing the region as one of the country’s greatest economic strengths. Liu said the bay area would add impetus to Hong Kong’s “prosperity”, helping the city to make a “breakthrough” and progress towards integrating into the country’s overall development. Hong Kong ‘set to thrive’, Chinese premier says as he pledges Beijing’s support “The Commissioner’s Office has always adhered to the concept of diplomacy that benefits Hong Kong, and is willing to continue to use its diplomatic capabilities to serve Hong Kong’s needs, and support foreign consular missions and business circles in Hong Kong to develop the dividends of the Greater Bay Area and share new opportunities in China through the Hong Kong platform,” he said. The office also described the tour as a “trip of green innovation”, as the delegation would visit pioneering enterprises involved in developing new technologies. The representatives would also have time to discuss the development of the bay area and other relevant policies with officials from Guangdong province, it added. Call for Greater Bay Area to become hub for top-tier accounting training Separately, Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung will lead a delegation representing the city’s judiciary in a tour of the bay area cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai. The trip is part of an ongoing exchange between local and mainland Chinese courts. The three-day trip, which kicks off on Monday, will include a meeting with Supreme People’s Court vice-president Yang Wanming, discussions with mainland judges and judicial staff over operational matters, as well as attending various forums. Mr Justice Roberto Alexandre Vieira Ribeiro, a permanent judge on the Court of Final Appeal, will take on the mantle of acting chief justice in Cheung’s absence.