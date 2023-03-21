Hong Kong’s leader has said he expects “great results” from the city’s first joint conference with Guangdong in two years, as he pledged to press ahead with integration into mainland China’s development plan. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also said he would lead the second meeting of the Steering Group on Integration into National Development, set for the next day. Lee, addressing the media before his weekly session with his de facto cabinet, said he would be meeting the governor of Guangdong province in the afternoon, noting it would be the first Hong Kong/Guangdong Cooperation Joint Conference since he took office and the conclusion of the 20th National Congress. Why did Beijing ‘elevate’ its top office for Hong Kong affairs? “The meeting will discuss how we can inject greater impetus into the Greater Bay Area’s development and engage in mutually beneficial collaboration,” he said. “I am confident we will see great results that can strengthen and deepen the collaboration between Hong Kong and Guangdong.” He further stressed the importance of collaboration between cities in the bay area to consolidate advantages. The Greater Bay Area is an ambitious plan by Beijing to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine southern mainland cities into an economic powerhouse that will rival Silicon Valley. Overhaul of top Hong Kong affairs office good for work on policies: John Lee Lee returned to Hong Kong over the weekend after his unprecedented week-long trip to Beijing ended last Saturday during which he met mainland representatives from 11 ministries, including finance, education, foreign affairs and science and technology, as well as central institutions. It was also his first time leading a delegation of eight bureau chiefs on an official visit to the capital. The trip was to allow discussions on how the city’s economic development could be better merged with the rest of the country’s. His visit followed the wrapping up of the annual meetings of the country’s top legislature and political advisory body on Monday last week. Lee said the Steering Group on Integration into National Development meeting, led by him and three top government secretaries, on Wednesday would involve discussions on how to formulate plans allowing Hong Kong to better integrate into national development. “[We will focus on] how to create a plan which can benefit all and promote cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland,” he said. With the reopening of the border, he added, city officials would actively visit different mainland cities and communicate with counterparts on building mutual trust and formulating plans beneficial to both sides. China’s finance minister backs Hong Kong ‘broadening international cooperation’ Citing his Beijing visit, Lee added he and mainland officials had agreed they had reached a new stage of communication and connection in different areas. “There are several elements that led to our effective communication. Firstly, we have become more proactive and taken more initiative. Secondly, it is best to conduct face-to-face meetings as it can build mutual trust so we are more likely to reach a consensus,” he said. “Thirdly, we will proactively push for win-win solutions and achieve the greatest outcome with the least amount of time.” Hong Kong leader pledges to gain more support from Beijing as he heads to capital The Post previously learned that Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu would head to Britain in April, while Algernon Yau Ying-wah, secretary for commerce and economic development, would visit Detroit in the United States in May for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) ministerial meeting. The trips would mark Hong Kong officials’ first top-level visits to the West in more than three years amid geopolitical tensions. Lee on Tuesday emphasised it was the government’s policy to remain “fully connected” and “in full cooperation” with all world markets. “We will be creating extra opportunities for business, for commercial relationships, and also enhancing bonds with different countries,” he said.