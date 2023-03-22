Hong Kong’s private car and taxi drivers will have to pay up to HK$10 (US$1.27) more for two busy harbour tunnels from August, while a third and most expensive link will have tolls cut by HK$15, the Post has learned. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung is set to announce the changes at a press conference on Wednesday morning. The fee adjustment proposed by the Transport and Logistics Bureau in November to ease congestion was approved by the Executive Council on Tuesday, according to a source. Tunnel toll proposals defended by Hong Kong transport chief From August, the toll for private cars at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel will be increased to HK$30, from the current HK$20 and HK$25 respectively. The charge for the most costly Western Harbour Tunnel will be reduced to HK$60, from the current HK$75. New e-tolls to save Hong Kong drivers time at tunnels from February, government says Following the first phase of fee changes, the government initially aimed to roll out varying rush-hour congestion charges for vehicles at a later stage next year. This would come within a year of authorities taking over the western tunnel’s franchise, which ends in August. But an insider said the arrangement to charge varying fees might be brought forward, as a uniform toll of HK$20 for private cars might be introduced at all three tunnels at night by the end of this year at the earliest. Taxi drivers will also have to foot the bill. The charge for all three tunnels for cabs will be set at HK$25, regardless of whether they are carrying passengers, aligned with their current toll for the Eastern Harbour Tunnel. This amounts to a HK$15 increase for taxis using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, but HK$45 less for the western route. The new fares, aimed at easing tunnel congestion, are expected to undergo legislative amendments in the first quarter of this year ahead of the expiry of the Western Harbour Tunnel franchise in August next year. The former administration led by Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was forced to shelve its contentious bid to change cross-harbour tunnel tolls in March 2019 because of strong opposition from lawmakers across the political spectrum. The latest plan, with lower toll rises compared with the 2019 proposal, was intended to ease congestion by increasing fees at the publicly operated Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel, while lowering them for the currently privately run and underused Western Harbour Tunnel.