Tycoons and political heavyweights have advised Hong Kong’s leader on how the city can leverage opportunities amid geopolitical changes in an inaugural meeting of a newly established high-level body. Among those attending Thursday’s meeting of the 34-strong Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers were CK Asset Holdings chairman and managing director Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, World International Group chairman Peter Woo Kwong-ching and Sino Group chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong. International bankers in chief executive advisory body for post-Covid Hong Kong “The first meeting focused on how Hong Kong could leverage development opportunities in trends shaping the international environment, relating to China’s modernisation, global economy, international relations, geopolitics, financial environment, energy and sustainable development,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu wrote on his Facebook page. Lee, who chairs the advisory body, said the full-day closed-door meeting was divided into three sessions, with high-quality economic development and sustainable development discussed in the morning, followed by innovation and global collaboration in the afternoon. Hong Kong leader makes 5 deals with Guangdong after first joint talks in 2 years Footage released by the government showed Lee thanking about 10 advisers who attended the morning session in a round-table setting, saying their “wise counsel” would help him formulate policies “contributing to the growth and stability of the global economy”. He also said he was inviting “a few more” to join the advisory body, which currently also includes top bankers, scientists and lawyers. The first meeting, also attended by senior government officials, came a week after its establishment, with Lee describing it then as a “timely and crucial” body at a time when Hong Kong was seeking a comeback on the international stage after the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials had occasionally warned that the financial hub had to brace for uncertainty and fluctuations in the market as United States-China rivalry continued. Those who spoke in the meeting included Andrew Sheng Len-tao, chief adviser to the China Banking Regulatory Commission, Victor Fung Kwok-king, chairman of the Fung Group and Asia Global Institute at the University of Hong Kong, and John Zhao, chairman of Hony Capital, an investment management group focusing on Greater China’s economic development opportunities. Communication key for Hong Kong, city leader says, as he wraps up Beijing trip Separately, Lee also met Wu Xiaohui, mayor of Jiangmen city in Guangdong province, who visited Hong Kong on Thursday. He noted the efforts by Jiangmen in developing advanced manufacturing and attracting enterprises, saying Hong Kong was “the best partner” for it to expand overseas. Lee said there was plenty of room for collaboration between the two cities in areas such as innovation and technology, finance, tourism and education, and both places would forge close ties in contributing to the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area .