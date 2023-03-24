Hong Kong’s biggest free-to-air television station has announced it will cut 5 per cent of its staff and scale back production costs to save HK$260 million (US$33.1 million) in annual operating expenses. The measures were part of TVB’s “cost rationalisation programme” to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing demands placed on the wider industry, Executive Chairman Thomas Hui To on Friday told staff in an employee memo. “In total, approximately 5 per cent of employees will be affected by lay-offs, and the company will provide reasonable compensation to those impacted in accordance with the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance,” he wrote. “We understand that these changes will impact some employees, but we believe that these measures are necessary to maintain the company’s competitiveness.” Hong Kong’s TVB threatens legal action over criticism of beauty pageant outfits According to the memo, certain jobs would not be refilled following the termination of select positions, while the broadcaster would strictly control indirect costs, such as rents and outsourced work expenses. Hui said the company would significantly adjust programme production budgets, while shows that failed to reach expected viewership levels and financial returns would be axed. The company would also cut back on outsourcing production work and rely on in-house staff to complete projects to the same quality and at a reasonable cost, he added. The cost-saving measures are expected to reduce TVB’s annual cash operating expenses by HK$260 million. “This has been a difficult decision for the company, but as a responsible management team, we must uphold our duties and guide funds towards the most effective areas of development in a challenging risk management environment,” Hui said. TVB hits the jackpot as Taobao Live debut generates strong sales on mainland TVB made a net loss of HK$224 million during the first half of 2022, narrowing its losses by 21 per cent from the previous year. The broadcaster earlier this month launched its Taobao Live plan to “grab a cake in the huge live-streaming e-commerce industry in mainland China”, with the company inviting its stars to use its live-streaming room for at least 48 shows this year.