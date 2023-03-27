Hong Kong’s tourism authorities are planning to halt applications for stores in various districts serving mainland Chinese visitors amid complaints of “poor quality” tour groups crowding such locations, with customers eating on the streets and outside public toilets. The Travel Industry Authority was on Monday looking into the issue after it said the night before that its officers had inspected several sightseeing and dining venues for mainland tour groups in Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan districts over the weekend. The two-day checks were conducted after mainlanders from tour groups were seen having meals on the streets and crowding pavements this month, sparking concerns from local residents of disturbances. Why Hong Kong is ‘not as good as before’ for many mainland Chinese consumers Photos provided by the authority showed its officers had monitored the flow of mainland tourists heading to restaurants, with barricades placed to separate them from passing residents. A visit by the Post to residential areas in To Kwa Wan on Monday found large numbers of such tourists packing some areas. Images posted by online users also showed some visitors eating “two-dish rice” meals – a type of Chinese fast food in Hong Kong – on the streets. Netizens also shared photos of tourists having instant cup noodles outside a public toilet in Repulse Bay in the southern part of Hong Kong Island. An authority spokesman noted in its Sunday statement there were currently five registered stores receiving mainland tour groups in Kowloon City, adding it would consider stopping new applications to tackle the issue. “Regarding the inconvenience caused to residents by some of the itineraries, the [tourism industry] representatives pledged to make improvements,” he said. “These improvements include finding other suitable dining venues or itinerary routes to divert visitors, discussing with the receiving dining venues to improve booking and coordinating coach pickup times.” The spokesman added the authority would closely monitor the operation of the stores in question, including whether effective crowd management measures had been implemented. The authority will take disciplinary action in the event of breaches. More coupons, discounts in HK$20 million injection to Hong Kong tourism drive Ricky Tse Kam-ting, founding president of the Hong Kong Inbound Tour Operators Association, said some of the restaurants and stores operating in Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan districts were rented by the sector three years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic. He argued that operators were just resuming business and it was important the city offered experiences for mainland tourists at different price levels. “We care about local residents and hope their daily lives are not affected,” he told a radio programme on Monday. “It would be good if we can assign police in the districts to help settle problems,” Tse added, referring to an ambassador role that officers could play. Tse also denied claims that tour groups were forced to buy from stores registered with the tourism authority, saying recent news of counterfeit medicine sold to tourists involved random drug stores in the city. The Hong Kong Tourism Board had earlier acknowledged the issue of “low-quality, low-cost” tours and said follow-up actions would be taken. Following the lifting of Covid curbs late last year, visitor arrivals to Hong Kong more than doubled from 498,689 in January to 1.46 million last month – the first time the monthly figure crossed 1 million since the pandemic struck in early 2020. Visas resume, travel booms? Hong Kong tourism sector hopeful as mainland reopens Of last month’s arrivals, 1.1 million were from the mainland, four times more than the 280,525 who came in January, according to data from the tourism board. In early February, the government kicked off its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to showcase the city’s return to the global stage after three years of being shut off from the world, with free airline tickets for visitors and vouchers for dining and shopping.