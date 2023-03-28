Low-income Hong Kong homebuyers rushed to secure subsidised flats being sold at a prime location in Kowloon under a government housing scheme on Tuesday, giving a cold shoulder to thousands of others made available in the New Territories despite their lower prices. The Housing Authority has put on sale 4,693 flats under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme for residents living in public housing estates, with sizes ranging from 184 sq ft to 489 sq ft. Many buyers also showed a preference for larger homes instead of the so-called nano flats which were also made available on the first day of sale. Under the government scheme, three properties are being offered: Ko Wang Court in Yau Tong, with 2,021 flats; Kam Pak Court in Ma On Shan, with 1,896 flats; and Ching Tao Court in Sheung Shui, with 776 flats. Ko Wang Court is located in Kowloon, while Kam Pak Court and Ching Tao Court are in the New Territories. The cheapest flat is a 184 sq ft unit in Kam Pak Court priced at HK$790,000 (US$100,637), with a down payment of HK$39,500. Restaurateur Tony Kong, 54, was among an early bird group who could choose their desired flat at about 9am. He said he was aiming to get a home on a high floor in Ko Wang Court for his parents. Small flat size among issues raised about Hong Kong subsidised housing scheme “We have been hoping to move back to Kowloon. It will be more convenient for my parents in terms of transport facilities,” said Kong, who currently lives in Tai Po. He eventually landed his first choice in Ko Wang Court. Homemaker Nancy Cheng, 76, said she felt excited after securing her first choice – a 400 sq ft lower-floor sea-facing flat in Ko Wang Court. “Ko Wang Court is more convenient than the two other options,” said Cheng, who has lived in the Wah Fu public estate in Pok Fu Lam for more than 30 years. “I never thought about buying a flat that would be smaller than what I am living in now. I don’t want to buy a flat for a lower standard of living. Instead, I want to improve my living quality.” According to data from authorities, about 10 per cent of the flats are smaller than 230 sq ft, with many of them in the New Territories. A total of 160 homes at Kam Pak Court measure about 184 sq ft, while 387 at Ko Wang Court range from 185 sq ft to 223 sq ft. The down payment for one of the homes ranged from HK$100,000 to HK$130,000. Flats in Ko Wang Court are relatively more expensive, with an average price of HK$5,410 per sq ft, as it is the only project in Kowloon and in an urban area. The per square foot prices for Kam Pak Court and Ching Tao Court are HK$4,490 and HK$5,030, respectively. Only a handful of buyers were seen considering flats from the other two estates in the New Territories on Tuesday morning. Hong Kong think tank proposes measures to help open doors for young homebuyers The Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme, regularised in 2018, aims to provide homebuyers from public housing estates with an opportunity to secure a subsidised flat. Applicants must be public housing tenants, and they must move out from their current flats after purchasing one through the scheme. Despite an economic downturn in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic, US public policy consultancy Demographia said in a recent report that Hong Kong had topped a list of the least affordable cities for property prices in the world for the 13th consecutive year. Garment buyer Marcus Law, 36, managed to choose a high floor two-bedroom sea-view flat in Ko Wang Court for his family. “I was quite nervous, but I’m at ease now,” he said. “It is a very nice flat. It has a sea view, but the price is relatively lower than private houses.”