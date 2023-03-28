Hong Kong rail giant the MTR Corporation will increase fares by 2.3 per cent this year, based on a revamped mechanism that factors in profits from its property developments to rein in ticket price increases. The rise was derived from a newly overhauled fare adjustment formula for the city’s sole railway operator that was based largely on the inflation rate and a wage index for transport workers. The inflation rate rose 2 per cent for the year while wages jumped 3.6 per cent in December based on government data released on Tuesday. The fare rise means 90 per cent of MTR passengers will have to pay an extra 40 HK cents per trip at most. Under a renewed agreement last week between the MTR Corp and the government, its majority shareholder, the formula includes a subtraction “productivity factor” that will be linked to profits from the firm’s property development business, a major money earner. Hong Kong transport minister backs MTR Corp’s new fare adjustment mechanism The factor would be set between 0.6 and 0.8 percentage points, depending on the level of profits. The higher figure would apply when the MTR Corp made more than HK$10 billion (US$1.27 billion) in property development profits the previous year. The lower number would be used if profits dropped below HK$5 billion. The rail giant posted an overall profit of HK$9.8 billion (US$1.25 billion) for 2022, up 2.9 per cent from the previous year. Taking into account other adjustments, covering an increase of 3.35 per cent held over from previous years, a special 1.2 percentage point one-off deduction and a 1.85 percentage point rollover, fares will rise this year by 2.3 per cent. MTR Corp property profits’ role in calculations as Hong Kong rail fares cut The company only cut fares in the 2021 financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and last raised ticket prices in 2019, by 3.3 per cent. Under the revamp, the rail operator will increase the maximum contribution it makes to a fare concession fund from HK$25 million to HK$40 million for every service disruption. A higher charge will apply if the disruption happens during peak hours, or lasts more than three hours. A new arrangement for compensating passengers for those disruptions will also come into force. Rather than a 3 per cent fare discount for every trip across a certain period under the previous mechanism, passengers will enjoy a 50 per cent cut in ticket prices across four weekend days. The next weekend rounds will be held in April and May.