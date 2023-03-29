Hong Kong’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster, TVB , posted a record loss of HK$807 million last year, blaming a weakened television advertising market and a slowdown in the firm’s mainland China co-production business caused by widespread Covid-19 restrictions across the border. The financial results marked the company’s fifth consecutive year of losses, following deficits of HK$647 million (US$83 million) in 2021 and HK$281 million in 2020. Despite its worst-ever loss, TVB on Wednesday said revenue last year grew 24 per cent to HK$3.58 billion, with the growth coming from newly acquired e-commerce platform Ztore Group. Hong Kong’s TVB to cut 5 per cent of staff, shave costs to save HK$260 million The company also blamed the record loss on a non-recurring impairment provision of HK$212 million under a promissory note it holds in Hollywood film production firm Imagine Tiger Television, a US-based joint venture with Imagine, which followed a restructuring of TVB’s investment into the project. A promissory note is a debt instrument that guarantees payment on demand or upon an agreed date. In a bid to turn its fortunes around, TVB will implement a cost-cutting plan and seek growth opportunities in e-commerce over the coming year. TVB gets a 49 per cent stock boost after deal with Alibaba’s Youku platform Last week, the broadcaster announced it would cut 5 per cent of its staff and slash production costs in a bid to save HK$260 million in annual operating expenses. The company’s interim annual report last year said it had about 3,900 employees, including contract artists and staff in overseas subsidiaries. The measures were part of TVB’s “cost rationalisation programme” to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing demands placed on the wider industry, executive chairman Thomas Hui To told staff in a memo. “We understand that these changes will impact some employees, but we believe that these measures are necessary to maintain the company’s competitiveness,” he said. Hui added that TVB would significantly adjust programme production budgets and shows that failed to reach expected viewership levels and financial returns would be axed. He said the company would also cut back on outsourcing production work and rely on in-house staff to complete projects to the same quality and at a reasonable cost. As part of efforts to expand into the cross-border online retailer business, TVB last week signed a two-year deal to supply dramas and give dominant Chinese online video platform Youku access to its film library, a move expected to generate 700 million yuan (US$102.5 million) in revenue. TVB hits the jackpot as Taobao Live debut generates strong sales on mainland Earlier this month the broadcaster launched its Taobao Live plan to grab a slice of the mainland’s “huge live-streaming e-commerce industry”, with its debut generating about 24 million yuan in sales within the first six hours. TVB, which has garnered 158,000 followers, said it would invite its stars to use its live-streaming room for at least 48 shows this year. Youku, whose services are akin to YouTube and Netflix, and Taobao Live e-commerce streaming service are platforms owned by Alibaba Group Holding. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. TVB has struggled with plummeting viewer numbers and advertising revenues, with the pandemic adding to problems caused by the 2019 anti-government protests . Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s net losses narrow by 21 per cent to HK$224 million During the social unrest, some internet users called for a boycott of TVB and the companies that advertised with it over what they called pro-Beijing bias in its news coverage. TVB previously said it was the victim of a series of boycott campaigns by some groups on social media in 2019 and Hui appealed to young people “not to take part in cyberbullying”. In comparison, rival ViuTV posted revenue growth of 14 per cent year on year to HK$910 million in 2022 with profits of about HK$97 million, mainly from the success of Cantopop boy band Mirror, formed through a talent show produced by the firm.