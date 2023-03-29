HK Express has 16 new Airbus A321neo ordered with delivery over the next two years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Flights at Cathay Pacific budget carrier HK Express ‘back to pre-pandemic levels by Friday’, airline seeks 500 staff as it ramps up services
- Low-cost carrier took delivery of the first of 16 narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft on Wednesday
- HK Express is looking to expand network and aims to hire 180 pilots and more than 300 cabin crew by the end of the year
HK Express has 16 new Airbus A321neo ordered with delivery over the next two years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng