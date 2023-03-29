HK Express has 16 new Airbus A321neo ordered with delivery over the next two years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
HK Express has 16 new Airbus A321neo ordered with delivery over the next two years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Flights at Cathay Pacific budget carrier HK Express ‘back to pre-pandemic levels by Friday’, airline seeks 500 staff as it ramps up services

  • Low-cost carrier took delivery of the first of 16 narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft on Wednesday
  • HK Express is looking to expand network and aims to hire 180 pilots and more than 300 cabin crew by the end of the year

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 7:05pm, 29 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
HK Express has 16 new Airbus A321neo ordered with delivery over the next two years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
HK Express has 16 new Airbus A321neo ordered with delivery over the next two years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE