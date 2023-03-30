Hong Kong’s leader has touted the experience and international connectivity of the city’s professionals during a visit to the mainland Chinese province of Hainan, as the island’s governor expressed hopes of expediting cooperation in attracting talent and investment. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday met Feng Fei, the governor of the Hainan province, as he began a three-day visit to the island centred on the Boao Forum for Asia, an annual gathering often billed as China’s answer to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Hainan, located in southern China and known for its tropical climate and sandy beaches, was designated a free trade port in 2021. Feng said Hong Kong and Hainan should give full play to their complementary advantages by developing a Hainan-Hong Kong economic cooperation development pilot zone. The governor also said he hoped to speed up collaboration in investment and talent attraction and promote the entrepreneurial endeavours of Hong Kong’s youth in Hainan. Responding to the governor, Lee said he noticed Hainan had done a great job in attracting talent for high-end technology developments. “Hong Kong also hopes to contribute in this regard. Our talent in entrepreneurship and the professional services sector are hoping to make contributions,” he said. The city leader explained that the experience and international connectivity of Hong Kong’s professionals could help drive Hainan’s free trade aspirations, adding authorities could work together to encourage the city’s professional services sector and youth to work in the province, which would deliver a win-win situation for both places. Lee added that talent from Hong Kong could also sharpen their competitiveness and explore new opportunities by taking part in the island’s progress. Hong Kong leader says work on 2 mega land projects to proceed at same time The city leader on Thursday attended the forum’s opening plenary, where he posed for a group photo with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. His visit to the island will continue until Friday. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Wednesday to discuss the global market and macroeconomic situation as part of his visit to the island state. The finance chief is set to conclude his trip on Thursday.