Hong Kong will start building its first prefabricated public housing block by the end of this year. Photo: Edith Lin
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to piece together first public ‘pre-made’ housing block this year, as officials vow to cut costs

  • Tenants will have to wait until 2025 or beyond to move in, as housing official says site is part of wider public housing projects
  • Housing minister Winnie Ho vows to bring down construction costs of pre-made homes through future mass production

Edith Lin

Updated: 5:01pm, 31 Mar, 2023

