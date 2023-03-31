Hong Kong will start building its first prefabricated public housing block by the end of this year. Photo: Edith Lin
Hong Kong to piece together first public ‘pre-made’ housing block this year, as officials vow to cut costs
- Tenants will have to wait until 2025 or beyond to move in, as housing official says site is part of wider public housing projects
- Housing minister Winnie Ho vows to bring down construction costs of pre-made homes through future mass production
