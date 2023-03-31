Hong Kong retail sales jumped 31.3 per cent in February from a year ago, the sharpest monthly spike in more than a decade, which the government attributed to a rebound in visitor arrivals. Provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Friday showed sales last month reached HK$33.1 billion (US$4.2 billion), a slight drop from the HK$36.2 billion recorded in January. The last time monthly sales figures jumped so much was in 2010, when the figure rose 35.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s retail figures for 2022 drop 0.9 per cent, but better days predicted Taking into account seasonal factors, such as the Lunar New Year holiday, total retail sales for the first two months this year rose 17.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2022, the department said. The holiday fell on February 1 in 2022, while this year it began on January 22. The surge in retail sales could be attributed to the improvement of consumer sentiment and the sharp rebound in visitor arrivals, a government spokesman said. Last year’s poor figures, when the city was battered by the fifth wave of Covid infections, also left plenty of room for improvement, he said. “Looking ahead, the retail sector performance will continue to benefit from the recovery of private consumption and inbound tourism,” he said. Frontline jobs are plentiful, but Hong Kong employers say workers are scarce Hong Kong and mainland China scrapped the bulk of their travel restrictions in early February, allowing a gradual return of tourists. E-commerce accounted for HK$2.6 billion of the total retail sales value in February this year, a 4.1 per cent drop from the same month in 2022. The value of online retail sales in the first two months of 2023 also declined 3.7 per cent year on year. In early February, the government kicked off its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to showcase the city’s return to the global stage after a three-year hiatus because of Covid-19, with free airline tickets allocated to visitors along with vouchers for dining and shopping. The city also welcomed 1.46 million tourists last month, marking the first time the figure had exceeded 1 million since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.