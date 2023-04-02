Hong Kong has been on a push to lure graduates and professionals to the city, notably through its Top Talent Pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has been on a push to lure graduates and professionals to the city, notably through its Top Talent Pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Many top university graduates in Singapore, Malaysia eyeing career path in Hong Kong, finance chief Paul Chan says after Southeast Asia visit

  • Financial secretary reveals observation in blog post, notes most are interested in regional cooperation for a stab at growing economic pie
  • He says students interested in city’s recently launched talent scheme

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:37pm, 2 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has been on a push to lure graduates and professionals to the city, notably through its Top Talent Pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has been on a push to lure graduates and professionals to the city, notably through its Top Talent Pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE