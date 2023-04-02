Hong Kong has been on a push to lure graduates and professionals to the city, notably through its Top Talent Pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Many top university graduates in Singapore, Malaysia eyeing career path in Hong Kong, finance chief Paul Chan says after Southeast Asia visit
- Financial secretary reveals observation in blog post, notes most are interested in regional cooperation for a stab at growing economic pie
- He says students interested in city’s recently launched talent scheme
