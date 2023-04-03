Tourists from mainland China dine at Cafe de Coral. Photo: Jelly Tse
‘Fair price, fine quality’: Hong Kong fast-food chains become go-to place for mainland Chinese budget tours
- Established eatery chain Café de Coral offering bookings for mainland tour groups after overcrowded streets outside popular restaurants prompt complaints
- Tourism sector lawmaker Perry Yiu says industry exploring more dining options for tour groups, but still at ‘beginning of recovery’ after coronavirus pandemic
Tourists from mainland China dine at Cafe de Coral. Photo: Jelly Tse