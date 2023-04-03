Tourists from mainland China dine at Cafe de Coral. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘Fair price, fine quality’: Hong Kong fast-food chains become go-to place for mainland Chinese budget tours

  • Established eatery chain Café de Coral offering bookings for mainland tour groups after overcrowded streets outside popular restaurants prompt complaints
  • Tourism sector lawmaker Perry Yiu says industry exploring more dining options for tour groups, but still at ‘beginning of recovery’ after coronavirus pandemic

Emily Hung

Updated: 9:44pm, 3 Apr, 2023

