Hong Kong’s Kwun Tong has replaced Sham Shui Po as the poorest district in the city with latest statistics from last year showing a median household income of HK$22,100 (US$2,815) for the area’s residents, almost 30 per cent lower than the overall average. The Central and Western districts continued to top the chart, followed by Wan Chai and Sai Kung, with each family from such areas earning a median of more than HK$40,000 monthly, 30 per cent higher than the citywide mark. Observers on Tuesday pointed to a manpower crunch and the effects of the pandemic over the past three years as factors leading to the new figures. Kwun Tong had been ranked lowest from 2017 to 2021. The numbers were part of a population report released by the Census and Statistics Department on Monday. Hong Kong’s median household income in 2022 stood at HK$28,300 – an HK$800, or 2.9 per cent increase from 2021. Despite the improvement, the figure is still lower than 2019’s HK$29,000 mark in pre-Covid times. Dr Thomas Yuen Wai-kee, assistant professor of the department of economics and finance at Hong Kong Shue Yan University, said the manpower crunch across various sectors had a role to play in the latest statistics. Young and poor: what can Hong Kong do to help those stuck in cycle of poverty? “When there is a labour shortfall, employers would need to pay more to hire people, that’s why the overall household income has increased, but they can hardly offer pre-Covid salaries as the pie is not big enough,” he said, pointing to a sluggish economy in the early stages of a post-pandemic recovery. “The livelihood of low-income residents very much depends on the performance of the tourism and retail industries. Without sufficient mainland Chinese visitors returning to Hong Kong, their income can hardly be guaranteed.” Can one of Hong Kong’s poorest areas be its next fashion hub? Among 18 districts, Kwun Tong was the only area that showed a decline in median household income, with a HK$100 drop from 2021, plunging back to the bottom of the list. The eastern Kowloon district had been maintaining the lowest position since 2017, before being overtaken by Sham Shui Po in 2021. Wilson Or Chong-shing, chairman of the Kwun Tong District Council, said he found the district’s decline unsurprising, as there were many underprivileged families living in public rental housing and squatter flats. “They are mostly frontline workers, and many struggled to make ends meet during the fifth pandemic wave last year,” he said. “But the situation is improving as such workers gradually return to the catering, tourism and logistics industry, following the reopening of the border with the mainland, and the resumption of normal economic activities.” The labour force participation rate of Kwun Tong district was also among the lowest, especially for women, at 49.2 per cent. Or attributed this to a lack of childcare services and facilities in the district. “Women in low-income families often have to look after their children, and cannot enter the workforce,” he said, urging authorities to strengthen such services in the area. The district that leapt the most in median monthly household income in 2022 was Sha Tin, from HK$27,100 in 2021 to HK$29,700, a jump of nearly 10 per cent. Sai Kung came second, rising by 7.5 per cent from HK$37,200 to HK$40,000. Meanwhile, residents in the Central and Western districts maintained their positions as top earners for the third consecutive year with a median monthly household income of HK$42,300, HK$300 higher than the previous year, closely followed by Wan Chai and Sai Kung.