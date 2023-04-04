Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis project aims to turn large parts of the New Territories near the mainland border into a residential and tech hub. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong risks financial crisis if public money spent poorly on artificial islands, Northern Metropolis, ex-housing minister says
- Anthony Cheung, former secretary for transport and housing, says plans must be financed in ‘well-planned, thought-out and prudent manner’
- Warning adds to earlier concerns over city’s huge deficit and dwindling reserves weighing heavily on projects to house more residents and spur economy
Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis project aims to turn large parts of the New Territories near the mainland border into a residential and tech hub. Photo: May Tse