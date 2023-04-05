The hotel and catering industries are expecting slow business amid an outflow of Hong Kong residents over the Easter break. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong restaurateurs, hoteliers predict slow business for Easter break as residents depart for more exotic locales
- Catering and hotel industry leaders say number of residents heading overseas this Easter break likely to affect business, with no huge spike in mainland arrivals expected
- Both sectors also contending with staff shortages, preventing them from fully capitalising on increase in visitors following Covid-19 policy rollback
