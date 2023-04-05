The hotel and catering industries are expecting slow business amid an outflow of Hong Kong residents over the Easter break. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurateurs, hoteliers predict slow business for Easter break as residents depart for more exotic locales

  • Catering and hotel industry leaders say number of residents heading overseas this Easter break likely to affect business, with no huge spike in mainland arrivals expected
  • Both sectors also contending with staff shortages, preventing them from fully capitalising on increase in visitors following Covid-19 policy rollback

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook and Wynna Wong

Updated: 11:00am, 5 Apr, 2023

The hotel and catering industries are expecting slow business amid an outflow of Hong Kong residents over the Easter break. Photo: Elson Li
