The Hong Kong International Airport is set to be crowded with people travelling over the Easter weekend. Photo: Elson Li
Thousands of Hongkongers chase wanderlust over Easter holiday, with Japan most popular destination
- Leading five destinations for city travellers are Tokyo, Taipei, Osaka, Bangkok and Seoul, according to travel platform
- More children are joining tours over Easter than during Lunar New Year, say trip operators
