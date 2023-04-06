The Hong Kong International Airport is set to be crowded with people travelling over the Easter weekend. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Thousands of Hongkongers chase wanderlust over Easter holiday, with Japan most popular destination

  • Leading five destinations for city travellers are Tokyo, Taipei, Osaka, Bangkok and Seoul, according to travel platform
  • More children are joining tours over Easter than during Lunar New Year, say trip operators

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Apr, 2023

