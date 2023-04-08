Franki Wong in the flat he shares with 17 others in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Edmond So
‘Life’s better in prison,’ says one ex-offender as Hong Kong’s rising cost of living hits poor hard
- ‘Nowadays, except for going out for cheap meals and to hospital, I dare not venture out and stay in my bed the whole day,’ says jobless and ailing Franki Wong
- Looming transport fare rises, on top of electricity tariff hikes and higher food prices, leave many worrying about future
