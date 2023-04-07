The Hong Kong International Airport is crowded with travellers leaving the city. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong restaurants struggle as residents travel and mainland Chinese tourists stay home over Easter weekend

  • Catering industry will experience a 20 per cent drop in business between Friday and Monday compared with pre-Covid levels, federation boss says
  • As of 10am on Saturday, 145,128 passengers have left Hong Kong, while 26,665 have arrived

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau and Wynna Wong

Updated: 3:49pm, 7 Apr, 2023

