Hong Kong’s Top Talent Pass scheme attracts thousands of applicants from mainland China. Photo: Fung Chang
95 per cent of approved applicants for Hong Kong talent scheme from mainland China, official figures show
- As of the end of February, 8,797 of the applications had been approved, 463 rejected and 4,564 were being processed
- Among successful applicants, 216 earn more than HK$10 million a year
