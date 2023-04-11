The Lok Ma Chau area at the border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Photo: May Tse
Bright prospects for Hong Kong as bridge between Middle East and Greater Bay Area, says former minister Gregory So

  • Gulf Cooperation Council countries and bay area have ‘strikingly similar’ policies, economic ambitions, according to former commerce minister Gregory So
  • Opportunities for Hong Kong as Middle East investors see bay area as ‘high-growth’ market

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:30am, 11 Apr, 2023

