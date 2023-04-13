A lawmaker has called on immigration authorities to announce news of accidents across the border involving residents in a more timely manner. Photo: Fung Chang
A lawmaker has called on immigration authorities to announce news of accidents across the border involving residents in a more timely manner. Photo: Fung Chang
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong officials take week to confirm 4 deaths in car accident across border, as legislator calls for more timely updates

  • Immigration authorities reveal four Hong Kong residents killed in early April during car accident in mainland China’s Fujian province
  • Lawmaker Kingsley Wong Kwok urges officials to make timely announcements to serve as ‘warning effect’ for Hongkongers driving across border for Easter break

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:30pm, 13 Apr, 2023

