Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the Digital Economy Summit 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Next phase in developing Hong Kong’s digital economy begins now, city’s John Lee says at tech mega event
- City leader says ‘Hong Kong government is committed to promoting I&T development in order to foster a more vibrant and diversified economy’
- Lee touts digital economy as source of opportunities for ‘growth and resilience in face of uncertainties’
Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the Digital Economy Summit 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man