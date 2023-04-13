Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the Digital Economy Summit 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the Digital Economy Summit 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Next phase in developing Hong Kong’s digital economy begins now, city’s John Lee says at tech mega event

  • City leader says ‘Hong Kong government is committed to promoting I&T development in order to foster a more vibrant and diversified economy’
  • Lee touts digital economy as source of opportunities for ‘growth and resilience in face of uncertainties’

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:07pm, 13 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the Digital Economy Summit 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the Digital Economy Summit 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE