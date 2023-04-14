The survey interviewed 70 participants of the government’s Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme. Photo: Martin Chan
Survey finds 70 per cent of polled Hongkongers in Greater Bay Area jobs scheme have quit, plan to resign or got no return offers

  • Many say they had hoped to earn more than HK$18,000, according to joint survey between Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and think tank MWYO
  • Some respondents feel they lack relevant professional and adaptability skills compared with mainland counterparts, researcher says

Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:50pm, 14 Apr, 2023

