Hong Kong has rolled out multiple rounds of consumption vouchers to keep a Covid-hit economy afloat. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong consumption vouchers: eager shoppers welcome fresh round of spending credits but some say HK$5,000 value not ‘shocking’ enough
- First of two tranches dished out on payment platforms from Sunday, giving users HK$3,000 in digital credit
- Foreigners in city on various talent and work admission schemes, or to study, also entitled to HK$2,500 in vouchers
