The exemption comes ahead of the launch of the government’s HKeToll scheme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s Autotoll to waive HK$35 monthly charge for non-usage over 30-day period starting May 1

  • Waiver intended to help drivers adapt to new system due to launch on May 7, operator says
  • About 300,000 users of existing system will be automatically reimbursed if they do not use service at any tunnels over 30 days, company says

Denise Tsang

Updated: 11:13pm, 17 Apr, 2023

