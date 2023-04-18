Hong Kong’s property market will only start showing “obvious” improvements in September as recovery takes time, the head of an association representing the city’s developers has predicted, while also urging authorities to gradually drop cooling measures as they were “preventing the earth from spinning”. But the suggestion made by Stewart Leung Chi-kin, chairman of the executive committee of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, on Tuesday was dismissed by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who said the measures were “still applicable”. Leung earlier said the current state of the real estate market was merely passable and suitable for first time homebuyers, adding the city’s economy still needed time to recover after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Hong Kong’s economy won’t pick up right away and it will take some time to improve. When it comes to real estate, the market will slowly recover but the improvements will only become more obvious in September,” he said. “Real estate relies on the economy. The sector cannot improve if the economy has not picked up.” Leung also reiterated that the city should scrap its decade-long market cooling measures, which he said only existed “nominally” and were “preventing the earth from spinning”. “The measures were necessary when they were introduced 11 or 12 years ago. But their mission has been completed,” he said. ‘Mild’ growth for Hong Kong in first quarter amid upbeat outlook: Paul Chan John Tsang Chun-wah, the finance chief at the time, introduced market cooling measures to discourage property speculation. Restrictions included a 15 per cent tax on property transactions imposed on non-permanent residents known as the buyer’s stamp duty, and a double stamp duty, a levy imposed on residential purchases except for those made by first-time buyers. As part of the government’s efforts to lure overseas talent amid worsening brain drain, the city announced last October that non-locals could get a property tax refund after they remained in the city for more than seven years and obtained permanent residency. Talented non-locals who stay in Hong Kong will get refund of hefty property tax But Leung said the cooling measures would continue to hinder the government’s hopes of attracting international workers, even with the new tax refund initiative. “The money will devalue after seven years,” he said. “How can you recruit talent when you cannot even help them with this?” But he said he did not see any chances of an immediate rebound in property prices if the cooling measures were scrapped at once, adding he hoped the government could drop the policies gradually. Leung also said he was “not disappointed” about his association not receiving an invite to meet Xia Baolong, Beijing’s top official for Hong Kong affairs, who held an exchange session with business representatives on Monday as part of a six-day trip to the city. Beijing’s point man on Hong Kong seeks to ease concerns over city’s reputation “We have many members and some have met him on different occasions,” Leung said. “I think he roughly knows our demands. We all hope the city can be revived after three years of the pandemic. Most importantly, the economy has to pick up as soon as possible.” He added that association members had met Xia, the director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, during the opening ceremony for the National Security Education Day last Saturday but did not get a chance to speak to him.