The first round of the HK$5,000 e-vouchers was disbursed on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Offers to cash in Hong Kong consumption vouchers continue to appear on online platforms, despite government warning
- Posts featuring cash in opportunities rampant on various platforms such as Carousell and Facebook Marketplace
- One seller on Carousell offered Post reporter 95 per cent of amount in form of cash or electronic payment
The first round of the HK$5,000 e-vouchers was disbursed on Sunday. Photo: May Tse