Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Offers to cash in Hong Kong consumption vouchers continue to appear on online platforms, despite government warning

  • Posts featuring cash in opportunities rampant on various platforms such as Carousell and Facebook Marketplace
  • One seller on Carousell offered Post reporter 95 per cent of amount in form of cash or electronic payment

Wynna Wong

Updated: 9:24pm, 18 Apr, 2023

