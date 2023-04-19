The threshold of the revamped scheme will be higher than the HK$10 million in the previous initiative. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong to target investors in I&T firms with revamped immigration scheme
- Undersecretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan says government in process of finalising details of scheme set to launch later this year
- But lawmakers call for clear definition of innovation and technology firms, noting city has none officially defined as such
The threshold of the revamped scheme will be higher than the HK$10 million in the previous initiative. Photo: Jonathan Wong