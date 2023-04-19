The threshold of the revamped scheme will be higher than the HK$10 million in the previous initiative. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong to target investors in I&T firms with revamped immigration scheme

  • Undersecretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan says government in process of finalising details of scheme set to launch later this year
  • But lawmakers call for clear definition of innovation and technology firms, noting city has none officially defined as such

Willa Wu

Updated: 9:26pm, 19 Apr, 2023

