A proposal to bring in workers from the mainland to ease a labour shortage in the city has passed with a vote of 65 to nine. Photo: May Tse
A proposal to bring in workers from the mainland to ease a labour shortage in the city has passed with a vote of 65 to nine. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong lawmakers approve controversial motion to bring in mainland Chinese workers to ease labour crunch

  • Proposal passes with overwhelming 65 to nine vote, with only unionist legislators opposing it
  • Only employers with genuine recruitment difficulties can bring in workers from elsewhere, labour chief Chris Sun says

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:20pm, 20 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A proposal to bring in workers from the mainland to ease a labour shortage in the city has passed with a vote of 65 to nine. Photo: May Tse
A proposal to bring in workers from the mainland to ease a labour shortage in the city has passed with a vote of 65 to nine. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE