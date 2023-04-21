Hong Kong energy firms should adopt smart technology to prevent future power blackouts, government adviser says
- Energy Advisory Committee chairman says HK Electric should consider labelling power cables with QR codes featuring instructions for maintenance workers
- Electricity supplier earlier admitted Wednesday’s early morning outage was due to workers plugging in wrong cable at switching station
Hong Kong power companies should adopt smart technology to prevent future power outages, a leading government energy adviser has recommended after human error was believed to have caused a blackout earlier in the week.
Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah, chairman of the Energy Advisory Committee, which provides policy suggestions to the government, made the remarks hours after Hong Kong Electric revealed Wednesday’s early morning outage was caused by maintenance workers connecting the wrong cable, a backup one, at a switching station.
Kwok on Friday said Hong Kong Electric, which supplies energy to Hong Kong Island, should consider labelling backup power cables with QR codes including maintenance instructions for workers.
“The company can consider using smart technology for prevention. It can become part of the check-up procedures so that staff members know the background of the cables and what they cannot do with them,” he said.
The power outage on the island lasted 48 minutes due to a voltage dip, with HK Electric on Thursday night revealing details of the blunder at its Cyberport switching station in Pok Fu Lam.
According to the energy firm, the cable had not been used for more than 10 years and was not marked on the switching station’s circuit diagram.
The company, which will submit an investigative report to the government in four weeks, described the power outage as a “rare” incident.
However, Kwok said authorities should consider outages in recent years involving Hong Kong Electric and CLP Power when they assessed the performance of the two firms during this year’s interim review of control agreements.
“The agreements may not be able to predict what happens in the future. This interim review can mend what has been unclear,” he added.
“They can amend the terms [of the agreements] based on what has happened in the past five years to come up with better preventive measures.”
Wednesday’s incident has also sparked calls for a review of the government’s reward scheme under the agreements, with Hong Kong Electric expected to yield an additional return of HK$7.4 million due to an 0.015 per cent incentive adjustment for restoring power within 65 minutes.
The company said it would stick to its deal with the government when asked whether it would issue tariff subsidies as compensation for customers.
Discussing the outage, Edward Lo Wai-chau, of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers’ electrical division, had said it was “strange” to have an unrecorded power cable in a circuit diagram.
“It must involve human negligence as there is a cable missing in the records,” he said, describing the incident as a “low-level mistake”.
“Maintenance procedures have to be done better. The incident has shown that workers cannot only rely on documents, as there are always differences from reality.”
Lo added that maintenance workers involved in the incident had more than 10 years of experience on the job and could have been overconfident and willing to disregard procedures. He urged Hong Kong Electric to review its staff training.