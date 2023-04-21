According to the energy firm, the cable had not been used for more than 10 years and was not marked on the switching station’s circuit diagram.

The company, which will submit an investigative report to the government in four weeks, described the power outage as a “rare” incident.

However, Kwok said authorities should consider outages in recent years involving Hong Kong Electric and CLP Power when they assessed the performance of the two firms during this year’s interim review of control agreements.

“The agreements may not be able to predict what happens in the future. This interim review can mend what has been unclear,” he added.

“They can amend the terms [of the agreements] based on what has happened in the past five years to come up with better preventive measures.”

Wednesday’s incident has also sparked calls for a review of the government’s reward scheme under the agreements, with Hong Kong Electric expected to yield an additional return of HK$7.4 million due to an 0.015 per cent incentive adjustment for restoring power within 65 minutes.

The company said it would stick to its deal with the government when asked whether it would issue tariff subsidies as compensation for customers.

Discussing the outage, Edward Lo Wai-chau, of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers’ electrical division, had said it was “strange” to have an unrecorded power cable in a circuit diagram.

“It must involve human negligence as there is a cable missing in the records,” he said, describing the incident as a “low-level mistake”.

“Maintenance procedures have to be done better. The incident has shown that workers cannot only rely on documents, as there are always differences from reality.”

