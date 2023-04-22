Hong Kong lawmakers have raised concerns over the city’s continuing financial backing of Ocean Park, despite cutting back on support for the wider tourism sector. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers have raised concerns over the city’s continuing financial backing of Ocean Park, despite cutting back on support for the wider tourism sector. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Struggling Hong Kong tourism sector asks why city slashed support by HK$576 million but helped loss-making Ocean Park

  • Lawmakers, industry players say battered tourism industry needs more help, not less, to bounce back
  • Visitors have been returning ‘gradually’ to Ocean Park, which received HK$784 million in funding

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:00pm, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong lawmakers have raised concerns over the city’s continuing financial backing of Ocean Park, despite cutting back on support for the wider tourism sector. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers have raised concerns over the city’s continuing financial backing of Ocean Park, despite cutting back on support for the wider tourism sector. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE